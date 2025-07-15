"I want to be a two-division king" - Abdulla Dayakaev says he and Nabil Anane plan on taking all the belts

Abdulla Dayakaev is already plotting his path to championship glory alongside teammate Nabil Anane, after making ONE Championship history with the fastest knockout in the promotion's Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 33 last week.

The 23-year-old Dagestani destroyer needed just 24 seconds to obliterate Nontachai Jitmuangnon with a devastating left hook that ended the Thai veteran's winning streak inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

While speaking with Nick Atkin, Abdulla Dayakaev said:

"I want to be a two-division king. Kickboxing and Muay Thai, who knows? Maybe we will have four belts [referring to Nabil Anane having two and him having two]. Who knows?"

The record-breaking featherweight debut showcased exactly why 'Smash Boy' believes he and his fellow Mehdi Zatout student can dominate across multiple weight classes and disciplines within ONE Championship's striking divisions.

Anane, who currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, opened up about becoming a three-division king earlier this month.

Dayakaev seems ready to follow in the Thai-Algerian fighter's footsteps and make a name for himself on the grandest stage of martial arts.

His explosive statement at featherweight, combined with his ambitious championship plans alongside Anane, suggests the striking divisions could be in for a Team Mehdi Zatout takeover.

Breaking down Abdulla Dayakaev's lightning-quick KO

Abdulla Dayakaev's clinical finishing sequence started when both fighters met in the center of the ring and immediately began trading leather.

When Nontachai attempted to counter with an uppercut, the Dagestani phenom was ready with his devastating response.

The perfectly timed left hook whipped the Thai's head around and sent him crashing to the canvas, unable to beat the referee's eight-count despite his best efforts to regain his footing.

The victory improved Dayakaev's record to 15-2 while securing his 11th career knockout and earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Missed the live action? The full ONE Fight Night 33 card is streaming on-demand via Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.

