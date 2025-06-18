“Give the people what they want” - Mehdi Zatout calls out Liam Harrison for epic rematch at ONE 173 in Japan

ONE Championship has yet to release its full card for its Japanese return, but Mehdi Zatout and Liam Harrison are already fanning the flames for a potential showdown.

The pair of Muay Thai legends tore through the scene in the past two decades, but Zatout has since retired and gotten into coaching, while Harrison is on the final stage of his illustrious career.

Nevertheless, Zatout seems keen on suiting up for another super fight against his old nemesis.

ONE Championship took to Instagram to ask its fans which fights they want to see at ONE 173, and Zatout's facility, Venum Training Camp, quickly threw out the idea of a rematch between the two greats.

While Liam Harrison only gave a short response, Zatout promised a second showdown between them would light up Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.

Zatout posted:

"'Been there, done that,' but the fans love a good comeback story 😏 Don't worry bro, I'm just an old man now -- 42 years old 😂 No need to be scared, I'm rusty, or almost. But honestly, a rematch between us would get everyone hyped! Let's give the people what they want."

Harrison and Zatout first met over a decade ago when they locked horns for the 66-kilogram WBC Muay Thai world title in Liverpool, England. The match ultimately went Harrison's way, with the Leeds native taking the WBC belt via unanimous decision.

Zatout retired from Muay Thai in October 2022, beating Asa Ten Pow at ONE on Prime Video 3, and now heads Team Mehdi Zatout from Pattaya, Thailand.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Harrison is preparing for his September return and taking care of several business ventures.

Liam Harrison and Mehdi Zatout's comments. [Photo grabbed from ONE Championship's Instagram]

Liam Harrison plans to grow Muay Thai further in the United Kingdom

Liam Harrison is as busy as anyone with multiple ventures could be. Besides preparing for his comeback fight in September, the British legend heads the Hitman Fight League in his native England.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison said he'd help Muay Thai grow further in the United Kingdom through his promotion. He said:

"Once I retire, my main goal will be giving back to the sport through the road I’ve helped pave along the way. This is how I’ll do it.”

