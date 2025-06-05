British striking legend Liam Harrison says ONE Championship helped him cement his legacy in the sport

British striking icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom will forever be grateful to ONE Championship.

The legendary Bad Company fighter joined the world's largest martial arts organization in December of 2018 and went from local hero to global superstar.

Millions of fans all over the world were able to watch 'Hitman' compete on the global stage, as he turned in a handful of memorable performances.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Harrison says he is now bigger than ever before thanks to ONE.

'Hitman' stated:

"It was amazing, especially for my last fight in the UK. Great for the crowd and for all the fighters on it. Obviously, being associated with ONE Championship has helped us tremendously."

Needless to say, Harrison is an absolute fan-favorite in every sense of the word. His all-out aggressive style and never-back-down attitude have endeared him to fight enthusiasts.

As Harrison dawns on the twilight of his career, the 39-year-old veteran promises to empty the tank until he can no longer step in the ring.

Fans eagerly await the return of 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, which is expected sometime later this year.

Liam Harrison working on bringing next gen UK stars to ONE Championship in Thailand: "Where they’re treated like superstars"

While 'Hitman' Liam Harrison understands his time in 'the art of eight limbs' may be coming to a close, the 39-year-old says he is still excited to guide the next generation of Muay Thai fighters from the UK to the global stage of ONE Championship.

Harrison said:

"Muay Thai has never been high-paying until recently, so if I can get them over to Thailand and on the big shows where they’re treated like superstars and I can still be part of that, that’s a great buzz for me – especially if they’re guys from my gym."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison's next fight.

