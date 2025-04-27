British Muay Thai icon and former bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is one of the most recognized competitors of 'the art of eight limbs' in the history of the discipline. However, he's a guy from Leeds.
Over the years, Muay Thai has gained international popularity, as we see more and more Muay Thai fighters outside of Thailand. Harrison said that his gym, Bad Company, is the best Muay Thai gym outside of Thailand.
He told fans in a recent Reddit AMA for ONE Championship:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Bad Company gym for sure. It's the best gym. We've got everything you need in under one roof."
Led by 'Hitman' himself, Bad Company has produced some of the United Kingdom's best Muay Thai fighters, including multi-time world champions Jordan Watson, Lisa Houghton-Smith, Andy Howson, and Richard Cadden.
Needless to say, Bad Company is one of the world's best places to learn 'the art of eight limbs,' and Harrison is living proof of it as the 39-year-old represents his gym in the world's largest martial arts organization of ONE Championship.
Liam Harrison reveals intense training regimen for Soe Lin Oo showdown at ONE 173
Liam Harrison is making his return to the Circle after a brief retirement to face Burmese legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Denver's Ball Arena. Visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on the event and how to watch.
Harrison revealed his intense preparation for the fight on Reddit:
"I wake up at 6am to walk my dog and do some bike work. Muay Thai training after and some days S&C sessions. I'm training two to three times a day."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison's next fight.