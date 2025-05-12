WATCH: Towering phenom Nabil Anane has his mentor Mehdi Zatout going over the moon in stunning finish of Nico Carrillo

Behind every great athlete stands a proud mentor, and a few relationships exemplify that better than the bond between Nabil Anane and Mehdi Zatout.

The retired ONE Championship striker-turned-head coach was visibly elated as Anane delivered a commanding performance at ONE 170 this past January, dispatching Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Towering at 6-foot-4, Anane masterfully leveraged his reach to keep Carrillo at bay, knocking down the Scottish sensation three times in a blistering first round.

The opening knockdown came via a crisp straight right, followed by a powerful head kick that left Carrillo staggering.

As the action unfolded, a cageside camera captured Zatout's raw emotion as he watched his prized protégé edge closer to the most monumental victory of his promising career.

Check out the video uploaded by the promotion through its official YouTube channel below:

Moments later, Anane closed the show with a fierce combination that sent 'King of the North' crashing for a third and final time, sealing the first-round technical knockout.

Nabil Anane clinched second straight victory in 2025 at ONE 172

Two months later, Mehdi Zatout steered Nabil Anane to a statement-making revenge win over reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their much-anticipated rematch at ONE 172.

Originally billed as a unification clash for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, the matchup took a dramatic turn at the weigh-ins when Superlek failed his weight and hydration tests.

As a result, the Thai megastar was stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and lost his coveted status as a two-sport, two-division king.

Despite the controversy, the fight proceeded as three-round non-tile contest — but things quickly unraveled for Superlek. Anane put on a clinical display, dominating throught to earn a unanimous decision victory.

At the post-event press conference, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted that a rubber match may be on the horizon to determine the one true ruler of the division.

