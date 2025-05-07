"The boogeyman" - Fans expect more career-defining moments from Nabil Anane after exacting revenge over Superlek

Several fans believe Nabil Anane's rise to superstardome in ONE Championship is only the beginning.
The world's largest martial arts organization recently released a short video chronicling Anane's journey — from the first he arrived in ONE to his current status as one of the most electrifying strikers in Muay Thai today.
Check out the video uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:
Anane's campaign under the promotion's banner didn't start on a high note. He suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.
However, the Thai-Algerian phenom refused to be defined by that heartbreaking setback, bouncing back in spectacular fashion with seven consecutive victories —three of which came by knockout — to revitalize his promising career.
Among those triumphs, his most signifcant came at ONE 170 this past January when he floored Nico Carrillo three times in the opening round to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.
Then, in a poetic twist just two months later, Anane avenged his disappointing promotional debut by outclassing Superlek over three rounds in a non-title bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE 172.
With 2025 shaping up to be a banner year, many feel that the 6-foot-4 prodigy is only scratching the surface of his potential:
Jonathan Haggerty wants a piece of Nabil Anane
Nabil Anane has a big target on his back these days, and one notable name who wishes to share the same stage with him is Jonathan Haggerty.
The current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion made this revelation in an interview with South China Morning Post:
"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."