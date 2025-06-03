“This is how I’ll do it” - Liam Harrison aiming to build Muay Thai in the UK through Hitman Fight League

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison seeks to remain involved in Muay Thai even after his competing days are over. He has already set the groundwork for it through the Hitman Fight League (HFL).

Established two years ago by Harrison, the promotion was designed to help transform the UK Muay Thai landscape. Through its association with groups like ONE Championship, HFL has steadily grown to where it is now and is poised for greater heights.

In an interview with ONE, Harrison shared his motivation for coming up with HFL and its grand purpose for the "art of eight limbs." The 39-year-old Leeds, England native said:

“Once I retire, my main goal will be giving back to the sport through the road I’ve helped pave along the way. This is how I’ll do it.”

Among the recent events held by HFL saw Liam Harrison come out of his brief retirement in March, beating Isaac Araya of Spain for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt.

The event was well received by the hometown fans, who gave their full support not only to him, but all the fighters featured.

Liam Harrison says he is still committed to competing

While he has set himself up for a career outside of competition through the Hitman Fight League, Liam Harrison said at this point of his distinguished career, he remains a fighter and committed to it.

Harrison spoke about it after reconsidering his decision to retire following his last match in ONE Championship in September against Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang, where he lost by TKO in the second round.

Following the match, 'Hitman' signified his decision to retire only to reconsider it a couple of months after, saying that he was not yet at full fighting form after a long layoff.

Liam Harrison told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in an interview:

"I spat me dummy out after that Seksan fight, but like I’ve been out of the ring a long time and stuff and now my conditioning’s back. My timing’s back. I’m faster and sharper again."

Watch the interview below:

But despite staying committed to competition, Harrison pointed out that he is not putting too much pressure on himself and taking it a fight at a time moving forward.

