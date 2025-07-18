"I'm the first guy" - Abdulla Dayakaev on consistently defying the odds with massive KO victories over big names

Abdulla Dayakaev is making a habit of rewriting the record books with his devastating finishing ability, having now knocked out opponents that others couldn't put away.

The Dagestani destroyer made ONE Championship history at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday, delivering the fastest knockout in the promotion's Muay Thai division with a 24-second demolition of Nontachai Jitmuangnon inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The Russian brawler, aptly nicknamed 'Smash Boy', had this to say to Nick Atkin after getting his hand raised in the Thai capital on July 11:

"I'm the first guy who knocked out Nontachai. I'm the first guy who knocked out Alessio Malatesta, brother. I will be the first guy to KO Yod-IQ."

Watch the full interview here:

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's impressive list of first-time knockout victims showcases his ability to find finishing opportunities where others have failed.

His record-breaking victory over Nontachai, who had been riding an eight-fight winning streak, added another prestigious scalp to his growing collection of highlight-reel finishes.

His natural knockout instincts have served him well throughout his 15-2 professional record, and given his recent run of highlight-reel finishes, it looks like it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Abdulla Dayakaev's latest performance also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus, and he'll be pumped to cash in on more big paychecks against the world's best under the ONE spotlight

His knockout and the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card is streaming on-demand via Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.

Abdulla Dayakaev down for Yod-IQ sequel

Abdulla Dayakaev's knockout power and ability to throw down have earned him eight wins in the promotion. Sandwiched in between his two four-fight winning streaks is a defeat to Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri, though.

The Dagestani destroyer went down to a unanimous decision loss to the Thai warrior at ONE Friday Fights 82 in October 2024. If he has it his way, he'd ideally want to run that fight again to prove a point.

"Now we wait, brother. We watch this fight. If he [Yod-IQ] wins the contract, if he deserves this and gets a KO, of course, I could beat him here one time. If he wants to talk too much, we can talk here [in the ring]."

