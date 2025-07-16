"Maybe next time 10 seconds" - Abdulla Dayakaev teases even faster finish in next fight

Abdulla Dayakaev is already setting his sights on breaking his own record after delivering the fastest knockout in ONE Championship's Muay Thai division history at ONE Fight Night 33 last week.

Ad

The 23-year-old Dagestani phenom needed just 24 seconds to demolish Nontachai Jitmuangnon with a devastating left hook in his record-breaking featherweight debut inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

"Yes. Yes. Before this was 35 seconds. Now, 24. Maybe next time, 10 seconds, brother. I don't know," Abdulla Dayakaev told Nick Atkin with a knowing smile.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's confidence in delivering even faster finishes stems from his remarkable pattern of improvement, having already shaved 11 seconds off his previous best knockout time.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

His clinical destruction of the Thai veteran showcased the kind of explosive power that has made him one of the most feared strikers in the promotion's bantamweight Muay Thai division.

His perfectly timed counter left hook sent Nontachai crashing to the canvas, unable to beat the referee's eight-count despite the former's eight-fight winning streak coming into the contest.

The victory improved 'Smash Boy's' record to 15-2 while securing his 11th career knockout and earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Ad

Ad

Abdulla Dayakaev aims to conquer kickboxing and Muay Thai alongside close pal

Apart from Abdulla Dayakaev's promise of even faster knockouts, the Russian upstart is fired up to claim not one but two world titles in ONE Championship.

Shortly after his win, the fighter told Nick Atkin how he plans to rule the kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions alongside teammate and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Ad

"I want to be a two-division king. Kickboxing and Muay Thai, who knows? Maybe we will have four belts [referring to Nabil Anane having two and him having two]. Who knows?"

Based on his impressive tenure on the global stage, the sky is certainly the limit for the one-punch knockout machine from Russia.

Catch up on all the ONE Fight Night 33 action with the full event replay now available on Amazon Prime Video for U.S. and Canadian subscribers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.