"It felt amazing" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao on massive comeback victory at ONE Fight Night 33

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao couldn't hide his satisfaction after delivering a spectacular comeback performance at ONE Fight Night 35, as 'The Machine' returned to winning ways with a dominant submission victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

The Team Lakay standout bounced back from his first career defeat in emphatic fashion, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round in their bantamweight MMA showdown inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

While speaking with One Championship following his triumphant return to action, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao said:

"It felt amazing, I'm back to the winning game and I'm planning to keep it that way."

The 23-year-old Filipino phenom wasted little time asserting his dominance, immediately showcasing his wrestling credentials by hunting for takedowns from the opening bell and threatening with an early armbar attempt.

Sangiao's relentless pressure continued into the second stanza, where he secured another takedown and advanced to full mount, raining down thunderous strikes that had Zoltsetseg scrambling for survival.

The defining moment came in the last frame when 'The Machine' dodged an overhand left before securing his third takedown of the contest.

From there, he delivered crushing knee strikes to the body before working his way to his opponent's back and locking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

The victory pushed Sangiao's record to 7-1 overall while maintaining his perfect 100 percent finishing rate - a testament to his ability to end fights against quality opposition.

After nearly two years away from competition, the Team Lakay fighter's dominant performance served notice that he's ready to make another run at bantamweight supremacy.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 33 via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao after an emphatic finish at ONE Fight Night 33?

There are a couple of viable options for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao following his highlight-reel win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week.

His victory should put him within reach of a spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings, where fellow countryman Jeremy Pacatiw holds a spot as the No.5-ranked contender.

An all-Filipino barnburner versus Pacatiw should be fun for as long as it lasts. 'The Juggernaut' previously fought at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

If that doesn't come into play, the Team Lakay affiliate could go toe-to-toe with another Mongolian fighter, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, who is on a three-match winning run.

