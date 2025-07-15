Watch: A ringside view of Abdulla Dayakaev’s insane left hook that shut down Nontachai at ONE Fight Night 33

Rising Russian striker Abdulla Dayakaev made short work of Thai Nontachai Jitmuangnon in their clash last week. It extended for him what has been a solid run in ONE Championship.

The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout representative finished Nontachai in just 24 seconds of their featured featherweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He did with a devastating left hook that the Jitmuangnon-trained fighter simply could not recover from, sending the latter to the knockout defeat.

ONE Championship shared a ringside view of the spectacular finish that Abdulla Dayakaev produced at ONE Fight Night 33 on Instagram to give fans the chance to relive the KO moment and the Dagestani-born fighter's celebration after .

Check out the post below:

The win was the fourth straight for Dayakaev, and eight in nine matches to date in ONE Championship. It also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong; one of two handed out on fight night.

Nontachai, meanwhile, slumped to his first defeat in four fights since making his promotional debut in July last year.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs Persson is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Abdulla Dayakaev makes case as possible force at featherweight with KO win at ONE Fight Night 33

Traditionally competing in bantamweight in ONE Championship, Abdulla Dayakaev's impressive knockout victory over Nontachai at ONE Fight Night 33 thrust the Russian fighter as also a possible force at featherweight.

Currently the No. 5-ranked contender at the 145-pound division, the power he showed against Nontachai gave observers reason to believe that he, too, can hold his own at featherweight, which is currently ruled by Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The win at ONE Fight Night 33 came on the heels of his second-round TKO victory over veteran bantamweight campaigner Saemapetch Fairtex last May.

Abdulla Dayakaev made his ONE Championship debut in November 2023 through the promotion's weekly Friday Fights series. He scored a groundbreaking first-round KO win over Italian Alessio Malatesta in February last year, landing him a six-figure contract with ONE to be part of its global roster.

