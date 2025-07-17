Abdulla Dayakaev looking at rematch with Yod-IQ for next fight: “If he wants to talk too much”

Hard-hitting Russian Muay Thai fighter Abdulla Dayakaev is coming off a spectacular knockout victory at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend.

The 23-year-old phenom authored a record-breaking 24-second finish of highly regarded Thai upstart Nontachai Jitmuangnon, and even took home a US$50,000 bonus in the process.

Afterward, Dayakaev knew exactly who he wanted to call out, and it was former opponent Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri, the only man to beat him in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Dayakaev called out Yod-IQ anew.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete stated:

"Now we wait, brother. We watch this fight. If he [Yod-IQ] wins the contract, if he deserves this and gets a KO, of course, I could beat him here one time. If he wants to talk too much, we can talk here [in the ring]."

Yod-IQ is set to see action at the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 117 next week, where the Thai faces Alessio Malatesta.

Assuming Yod-IQ is victorious, the rematch with Dayakaev is certainly there to make.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, July 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can view the event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Abdulla Dayakaev seeking two-division, two-sport dominance: "Maybe we will have four belts"

Abdulla Dayakaev has ONE Championship gold on his mind. But he doesn't just want one belt over his shoulders. He wants all of them.

The Russian star told Nick Atkin:

"I want to be a two-division king. Kickboxing and Muay Thai, who knows. Maybe we will have four belts [referring to Nabil Anane having two and him having two]. Who knows?"

