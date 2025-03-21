Nabil Anane says rest is just as important as he goes into overdrive for Superlek redo at ONE 172: "You need to sleep well"

Nabil Anane has compensated his body well with rest after rigorous training sessions in his training camp for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

They are scheduled to face each other for the second time on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

During his most recent appearance on Fightlore's YouTube channel, Nabil Anane pointed out the importance of sleep and rest in his regime, as he explained:

"You need to sleep well. Rest is very important. I got two rest days in a week. I rest on Thursday afternoon or Thursday morning, it depends. On Thursdays, I just do low (intensity) small training. Just train a little bit, and then Sunday is my day off the whole day."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

Ad

The Thai-Algerian sensation is seeking redemption against 'The Kicking Machine' who knocked him out during their first meeting almost two years ago at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Nabil Anane says he is fully focused on tying his head-to-head score against Superlek

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative has nothing else on his mind in this upcoming clash with 'The Kicking Machine' but sweet revenge.

Ad

Anane still couldn't forget the devastating loss to Superlek and he aims to correct this with a win.

The 20-year-old rising star mentioned this during his talk with Fightlore, knowing that a victory opens the door to superstardom by saying:

"I want my revenge and I got it. And now, I want the victory. My preparation is for Superlek, for the world title in ONE Championship. I want the win."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.