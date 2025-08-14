Nabil Anane shares deep connection with younger sibling and fellow ONE fighter Yonis: "We're like brothers and best friends"

For Nabil Anane, blood is always thicker than water. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion opened up about the extraordinary bond he shares with his younger brother Yonis, revealing how their parallel journeys through martial arts has created an unbreakable connection.The 21-year-old sensation has been training alongside his sibling from the very start of their careers, and they still continue to help one another evolve to this day at Venum Training Camp in Phuket, Thailand.&quot;We're like brothers and best friends. We motivate each other, just like friends. When we were younger, we slept in the same room. Even now, we only separated our rooms about a few months ago. Before that, we always slept together,&quot; Nabil Anane told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.&quot;We do everything together. We're very, very close. We know everything about each other. We started everything at the same time. I was 11 and he was 8 when we started. Same training, same journey. My father was behind me, but also behind him. Everything is the same. He's just a little younger and not as tall as me.&quot;Their continued closeness despite achieving individual success showcases the strong family values that have guided both fighters throughout their remarkable ascent in combat sports.Yonis hopes to follow in Nabil Anane's footsteps in attaining world championship glory in ONE Championship in the future. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYonis impressed with Nabil Anane in his corner during ONE Friday Fights debutWhile Nabil Anane's journey in ONE Championship began with a painful defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9, one that he admits served as a wake-up call to improve his craft, Yonis has immediately made an impact inside the Circle.The 18-year-old upstart put in a cracking three-round display to overcome Chinese youngster Liu Junchao in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 114 this past June.From the sound of the bell, Yonis had his foe's number. The Team Mehdi Zatout representative found a plethora of ways to deal damage and control the flow of their strawweight Muay Thai tussle on his way to a unanimous decision win inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Nabil, however, wants his brother to use that triumph as a stepping stone to greatness.&quot;I'd give it a six out of 10. Just pass the half, just a little bit. He won; that's the result. But the thing that's more important is to know what you didn't do well, and to go back and learn from it, you know,&quot; the elder Anane shared following his brother's debut victory.