“Go back and learn from it” - Nabil Anane rates brother Yonis’s ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 114

Nabil Anane, the newly elevated undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, is proud of his brother Yonis for winning in his ONE Championship debut last week. He, however, encouraged his younger sibling to continue working on his game as he progresses in his career.

The towering world champion was in the corner of Yonis when he defeated Liu Junchao of China via decision in their three-round strawweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, Nabil Anane was asked to rate Yonis' debut performance and was honest with his response, saying:

"I’d give it a six out of 10. Just pass the half, just a little bit. He won; that’s the result. But the thing that’s more important is to know what you didn’t do well, and to go back and learn from it, you know. That’s the main thing - all the mistakes, go back and correct them."

Watch the interview below:

Yonis, 17, is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Nabil Anane, 21, in building a career in combat sports. He is being aided by his coaches at Team Mehdi Zatout.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane on becoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion

Erstwhile interim champion Nabil Anane was recently elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king and could not be happier.

The Thai-Algerian champion's "undisputed" standing was announced at ONE Friday Fights 114 just as his younger brother Yonis won in his promotional debut.

Nabil Anane spoke about it in a chance interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I don't have anything to say. My brother wins. I just win the belt. I don't know what to say bro. Yes [I was surprised]. I was very surprised. Very, very. I was shaking on the stage. When they told me. 'You're now not the interim champion; I already know it. I know it."

He went to express his willingness to take on all-comers for it, sharing:

"Anyone. I don't choose anybody. If they have the chance to fight me, they get the opportunity to fight me. Let's go. Let's do this."

Nabil Anane claimed the interim belt back in January with an impressive first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo of Scotland.

He was then scheduled for a unification title match against erstwhile divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March, which was reduced to a non-title contest after 'The Kicking Machine' was stripped of the title in the weigh-ins after missing weight and hydration. Despite that, Anane dominated Superlek, winning by decision.

