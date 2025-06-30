“Let’s do this” - Nabil Anane ready to face anyone to start his reign as undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king

Nabil Anane is ready to start his reign atop the bantamweight Muay Thai class.

The towering phenom was recently promoted to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in a stunning announcement during ONE Friday Fights 114 this past week at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Anane was in attendance during the card to support his younger brother Yonis in the latter's ONE Friday Fights debut against Liu Junchao.

Following Yonis' unanimous decision win, ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson announced that Anane wasn't the interim world titleholder anymore and that he was promoted to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship backstage, Nabil Anane said:

"I don’t have anything to say. My brother won, and I just won the belt. I don’t know what to say, bro. Yes, I was very surprised. I was shaking on the stage when they told me, 'You’re not the interim champion.' I already knew it, you know, I already knew. I have nothing to say, speechless."

He added:

"Anyone, I don’t choose anybody. If they have the chance to fight me, they get the opportunity. Let’s go, let’s do this."

Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he knocked out Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January at Impact Arena.

He then beat Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in a non-title Muay Thai showdown at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Nabil Anane recalls how his insane mindset propelled him to world title glory

Nabil Anane knew that his goal in life was to capture as many world titles in combat sports.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Anane said his desire for gold ultimately led to his success on the global stage.

The undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"Since I started, I always wanted to be a World Champion. I just kept pushing through. I didn’t think about whether this was meant for me or not. If you want something, you just chase it. Go get it."

