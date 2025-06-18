“A lot for me back then” - Nabil Anane recalls humble beginnings when he first started in Muay Thai

Interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has achieved financial freedom after his meteoric rise in the world's largest martial arts organization.

At 21 years old, the Algerian-Thai sensation has already racked up victories over some of the best strikers on the planet, including Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last outing. His rising status, of course, comes with a massive fortune and fame, something that Anane is admittedly still getting used to.

After all, it wasn't too long ago when he was just scraping to get by, especially early in his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout took a trip down memory lane and looked back at how far he has come:

“I was happy. I also got some money, and that made me really happy. I was very young at the time, and I realized I could already earn money. That gave me motivation. So I rested a little, then came back to training."

The interim 145-pound Muay Thai kingpin continued:

“When I was young, even a little money felt like a lot. A thousand baht (approximately US$30) was a lot for me back then.”

Nabil Anane says he hasn't even tapped into his full potential

With an imposing frame backed by technical proficiency, Nabil Anane is already a destroyer at this stage in his career. The scary thing is, he hasn't even reached his full form yet.

In fact, there's still so much more room to grow, literally and figuratively.

In the same interview with ONE, Anane sent out a stern warning which should send shivers down every 145-pound striker in the world:

“Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure.”

