Superlek admits he ran into better, more enigmatic Nabil Anane: "Now, he is much stronger"

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 has candidly acknowledged the evolution of teenage sensation following their three-round sequel at ONE 172 while also revealing the painful circumstances that led to him losing his two-sport status on the scales.

The Thai striking great offered honest praise for his young rival's development slightly less than two years since he folded the six-foot-four phenom in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

"Now, he is much stronger," the Kiatmoo9 Gym product told Nick Atkin while staying confident that he will reverse the scores if they cross paths for the third time under the ONE banner. "But I want to do my best in my own way, in my own style against Nabil."

Combat sports enthusiasts expected the striking titan to run through the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart in what was originally supposed to be a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification tiff. Sadly, Superlek lost his gold on the scales, and the match was rejigged into a three-round non-world title fight.

That, however, did little to ruin Anane's dream of redeeming himself against the only man to beat him in the promotion when ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took off inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena this past March.

The Thai-Algerian, who holds the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, sent Superlek down to the canvas once en route to a deserving unanimous decision win, which helped him extend his victorious run to seven in a row.

On 'The Kicking Machine's end, all wasn't that sweet. The 29-year-old revealed after the fight that he was carrying an injury leading up to the contest and made an error with his weight management that led to him being stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

"That was a very disappointing build-up for me. The injury was one. I was having this injury for quite a while. But, also, the minute I knew I lost the belt on the scale, I was very disappointed because my team had prepared for me such a good game plan, and I made the mistake myself, and I was very upset," he added.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE 172 can catch the entire event via replay at watch.onefc.com.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Superlek is eager to "set things straight" vs. Nabil Anane

Superlek is never one to rest on his laurels, and the Thai megastar knows he has plenty of work to do as and when he steps back inside the ONE Circle.

Though a lot of names on the roster or options for 'The Kicking Machine,' the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion says a trilogy against Anane is right at the top of his list.

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."

Who emerges victorious in this possible trilogy between Superlek and Anane? Let us know below!

