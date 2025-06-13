“It would make sense” - Superlek wants a showdown between his two former foes Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane

Even Superlek Kiatmoo9 is excited about the idea of Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane sharing the ONE Championship ring to prove who the superior fighter is.

Given the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion's history with these two world-class strikers, he was recently asked about his opinion on the superfight that fans want to see.

'The Kicking Machine' had no qualms about the potential showdown, telling Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"I think it would be a great match. I would love to see that fight. It would make sense. It would make sense, you know, if I lost and then I have to go back and work my way up again. I don’t think it makes sense if I lose and immediately do the rematch."

By the looks of it, Superlek is in no rush for a rematch with two of the best strikers in the world and is also intrigued to see who will come out on top if they do collide.

The Thai megastar is currently 2-0 against Haggerty. After beating him outside the promotion back in 2018, Superlek asserted his mastery over 'The General' with a highlight-reel first-round KO victory at ONE 168 last year.

Meanwhile, Superlek is 1-1 against Nabil Anane. A trilogy is expected down the line, especially after the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion pulled off a shocker against Superlek at ONE 170 last January.

Superlek in awe of Rodtang's destruction of Takeru

Apart from Haggerty and Anane, Superlek's career will also forever be intertwined with his 'frenemy' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The pair figured in the 'Muay Thai Fight of the Century' in 2023, where 'Kicking Machine' emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

In the same interview, Superlek lauded 'The Iron Man's sub-minute starching of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 last March.

"It was incredible to see that match. I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer cause it would have been entertaining to see. But, well, he knocked him out in the first round. It was super impressive. I think he did great."

Watch the full interview:

