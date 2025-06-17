  • home icon
  • Nabil Anane says fans have seen nothing yet: “In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous”

By Ted Razon
Modified Jun 17, 2025 08:39 GMT
Nabil Anane | Image by ONE Championship
Interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has already accomplished so much that most people forget he's just 21 years old.

He still has a lot of growing to do, literally and figuratively, which is a nightmare for every 145-pound striker in the world. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Thai-Algerian sensation sent out a scathing warning to everyone unfortunate enough to share the ring with him.

“Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure.”
Nabil Anane has truly been an enigma in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. By now, pundits can no longer point out his size as the only thing intimidating about him. After all, Anane's freakish height and length are backed by immense talent and the high fight IQ of a grizzled veteran.

His seemingly endless potential is being embelished each day alongside killers at Team Mehdi Zatout, and he's bringing a new facet to his game each time he steps foot on the ONE Circle.

While it's clear that Nabil Anane is a generational talent, it's his constant hard work and thirst for self-improvement that truly separates him from the rest of the pack.

Superlek vows to exact revenge against Nabil Anane

While Nabil Anane has the makings of becoming a pound-for-pound great one day, nobody expected him to reach incredible heights at an alarmingly fast pace.

The 21-year-old tower proved he is world-class when he did the unthinkable and dominated the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 last March.

Meanwhile, Superlek has taken some time off since that shocking defeat, but vowed to settle the score with Anane in an inevitable trilogy.

'The Kicking Machine' said in an interview with Nick Atkin:

"I really just want to come back after my recovery. You know, the rematch, I would say I can win, but I need to be at 100 percent. If I’m at 100 percent, the fight will be more fun and more entertaining. I just want to show fans a proper fight."
Edited by Anurag Mitra
