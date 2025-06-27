“It suits my style better” - Nadaka says Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves allows him to unleash full arsenal

Japanese sensation Nadaka feels right at home against ONE Championship's elite roster of strikers.

Moreover, the 24-year-old star feels his powers are even more amplified since Muay Thai matches in the home of martial arts are contested in four-ounce gloves.

In a recent vlog post on Oricon's YouTube channel, Nadaka explained why his already lethal striking arsenal in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is even deadlier in small gloves.

"I agree, I’ve gotten so used to using open-finger gloves that I think it really suits my style better. So I feel like my sense of distance and my offensive power have been sharpened. And if my punches really hit my opponent’s vital spots, I think I can put on a match that can [end] with one hit."

True enough, Nadaka showed his dazzling speed and high-octane finishing power in his promotional debut at ONE 172 last March.

After running circles around Rak Erawan with dazzling combinations, the Eiwa Sports Gym finished the job in the third round with an emphatic one-shot killshot.

The Kanagawa native will return in a few hours when he faces Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 114 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview:

Nadaka admits he must also step up his defense in small gloves

Nadaka is a complete fighter, whose offense and defense are both on point. Still, the 24-year-old KO artist knows he must also be extra wary of attacks coming his way, since strikes get past the guard easily in smaller gloves.

Four-ounce gloves also deliver more power upon impact, further amping up the danger. The Japanese star said in the same interview:

"On the other hand, in terms of defense, it can be dangerous if you get hit. But on the defensive side of things, I’ve gained more confidence with the open-finger gloves, so I think I’ve now established a style of just landing my own attacks and avoiding my opponent’s. So I hope you’ll look forward to it."

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

