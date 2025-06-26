3 potential show stealers at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27

The top two billings at ONE Friday Fights 114 promise to deliver some chaotic yet extremely satisfying brawls.

On June 25, Sangarthit Looksaikongdin and Suablack Tor Pran 49 will square off in 140-pound kickboxing. The co-main event, meanwhile, will showcase the fifth installment of the heated rivalry between Thai warriors Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

While these two matches will no doubt turn heads, let's take a look at three more scheduled fights that could end up stealing the show inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

1. Nadaka vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai

ONE Championship fans already witnessed the destruction that Nadaka Yoshinari is capable of bringing in his exemplary promotional debut at ONE 172 last March.

Trending

The Japanese superstar, who's regarded as the best non-Thai Muay Thai fighter on the planet, will look to secure an even better performance after his knockout win over Rak Erawan.

However, Banluelok Sitwatcharachai is no pushover, evidenced by his perfect 3-0 start in the ONE Friday Fights circuit. The 28-year-old Thai will certainly go all-out to notch the biggest win of his career at Nadaka's expense.

2. Ramadan Ondash vs. Chartpayak

There's a reason why striking fans are so high on Ramadan 'The Scorpion' Ondash's seemingly endless potential. The fearless 18-year-old Lebanese sniper has brought forth a menacing swagger backed by his incredible fan-friendly style.

But Thai knockout artist Chartpayak Saksatoon is out to derail a hype train and steal 'The Scorpion's thunder. The 26-year-old will look to improve his pristine 7-0 record in ONE.

The stakes couldn't be higher since both fighters are also positioned to win a US$100,000 contract with an impressive performance.

3. Aslamjon Ortikov vs. Petsukumvit

Uzbekistani phenom Aslamjon Ortikov has won seven straight in the home of martial arts, and he knows another victory could very well earn him that converted six-figure contract.

The 21-year-old wonder has all the makings to be the next big thing in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

However, late replacement Petsukumvit Boi Bangna wants to make the most of this opportunity and play spoiler. The Thai brawler valiantly stepped in on short notice after Panpayak Jitmuangnon bowed out due to injury.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.