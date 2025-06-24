ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27

Another entertaining night of martial arts action is set to grace the Lumpinee Stadium on June 27, when ONE Friday Fights 114 wraps up the promotion's first half of 2025.

The world's largest martial arts organization's weekly Asian primetime fiesta in Bangkok, Thailand, features 12 intriguing matchups across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

In the main event, former two-time ONE world title challenger Felipe Lobo squares off against 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a high-stakes bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lobo, the No.3-ranked contender in the division, is out to build on his impressive outing at ONE Fight Night 28 in February, where he decimated Saemapetch Fairtex via a late third-round TKO.

The Brazilian has showcased his hard-hitting power and put on exciting scraps throughout his tenure in the promotion. So, fans shouldn't expect anything less from the man nicknamed 'Demolition Man' when he headlines ONE Friday Fights 114 inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Standing across from him inside the ring will be a man more than accustomed to putting on barnburners.

Kulabdam goes into this pivotal fight on a three-match winning run, and another big victory for the Thai fan favorite could propel him into the bantamweight rankings.

However, the knockout specialist, who's put six opponents to sleep in ONE Championship, will need to tread with caution as Lobo makes his foe pay when they leave themselves open inside the pocket.

Before they throw down, a surefire war unfolds when Seksan Or Kwanmuang and 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai collide in a 140-pound Muay Thai battle.

The 36-year-old Seksan doesn't need any introduction. 'The Man Who Yields To No One' is a 279-fight veteran, and he's put on nothing but absolute scraps on the global stage.

Up against someone as hardy as Muangthai, the Or Kwanmuang affiliate can expect to be tested to the fullest—a scenario he pretty much loves.

'Elbow Zombie' shares a similar penchant if his trademark elbow knockouts don't get the job done.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative has displayed his grit in several back-and-forth bangers, and if a highlight-reel finish doesn't materialize, you can be sure that he'll leave it all on the line until the final bell in this explosive tie.

The promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights card kicks off with a bantamweight submission grappling duel between debutants Takuma Sudo of Japan and Russia's Shamsudin Magomedov.

Check out the full fight card for ONE Friday Fights 114 below.

ONE Friday Fights 114 complete lineup:

Felipe Lobo vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin vs. Suablack Tor Pran49 (kickboxing – 140 pounds)

PTT Apichart Farm vs. Elies Abdelali (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Kompet Sitsarawatsuer (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Chartpayak Saksatoon vs. Ramadan Ondash (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Yonis Anane vs. Liu Junchao (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Asahi Shinagawa vs. Petphupa Aekpujean (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Jurai Ishii vs. Youness Mounine (Muay Thai – 120 pounds)

Takuma Sudo vs. Shamsudin Magomedov (submission grappling – bantamweight)

ONE Friday Fights 114 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube Channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.