Petsukumvit replaces injured Panpayak to face Aslamjon Ortikov at ONE Friday Fights 114

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna is ready to spring to action on short notice, as he reports for duty at ONE Friday Fights 114 this coming June 27.

The 27-year-old has agreed to step up for injured Panpayak Jitmuangnon and will now face Aslamjon Ortikov in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Petsukumvit has never been afraid to weather adversity. After a red-hot 3-0 start at ONE Friday Fights, things went downhill for the Thai slugger, who dropped his next four straight contests.

The An Sukhumvit man, however, got his groove back with a stellar TKO victory over Silviu Vitez at ONE Friday Fights 111 earlier this month. Petsukumvit will look to ride that momentum in his quick turnaround against an undefeated prodigy.

Ortikov has remained perfect in 21 career fights, proving he is a force to be reckoned with in his unbeaten 7-0 run at ONE Friday Fights against some elite competition.

The 21-year-old Uzbek will look to add Petsukumvit to his long list of Thai victims. Apart from his well-rounded striking, Ortikov has proven to be wise beyond his years with his ability to adapt mid-fight.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is a striker's paradise

ONE Championship's weekly events inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' never cease to amaze, and we've got another certified banger coming up this coming Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 114 will be headlined by bantamweight Muay Thai mayhem between proven knockout artists Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai will also continue their rivalry in the co-main event.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

