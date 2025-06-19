3 must-see fights you simply can’t miss at ONE Friday Fights 114

ONE Championship's weekly events inside the storied ground of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium have never ceased to amaze.

By all means, it looks like the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 may just go down as one of the most action-packed martial arts spectacles of 2025.

While the card is already filled to the brim with explosive talent, let's break down three of the most highly anticipated matches of the card that you simply should not miss.

1. Nadaka Yoshinari vs Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (atomweight Muay Thai)

There's a reason why Nadaka Yoshinari is considered by many as the best non-Thai fighter in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' today. The Japanese superstar already proved it in his astounding promotional debut at ONE 172 last March, where he utterly obliterated Rak Erawan in front of his hometown fans in Japan.

Now that the world has seen what Nadaka is capable of, all eyes will be on the 23-year-old in his sophomore appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Banluelok Sitwatcharachai, though, is eager to spoil the party and perhaps assert himself as a frontrunner for the newly established men's atomweight Muay Thai division.

The 28-year-old dynamo has turned heads in his sensational 3-0 start in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, with all those wins coming by way of thunderous finishes.

2. Seksan vs Muangthai (140-pound Muay Thai)

Violence is pretty much guaranteed when two agents of destruction meet in the center of the Lumpinee ring. Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai's familiarity with one another makes this slugfest even more compelling.

In hindsight, it's been one-way traffic for 'The Man Who Yields To No One', considering he won all four of his match-ups with 'Elbow Zombie' outside the promotion.

Then again, Muangthai is out for vengeance, and what better way to get it in front of a global audience? Win or lose, we all know Seksan brings it each time and has never been in a boring fight. The same can be said of the always-aggressive Muangthai. Chaos will definitely erupt when these two throw down next week.

3. Felipe Lobo vs Kulabdam (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Despite continuous movement in the stacked 145-pound Muay Thai division, Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai have remained constants in the bantamweight landscape.

These two battle-tested veterans have been in the ring with the best of the best, and it's about damn time they figure in a high-stakes fireworks display.

Overwhelming power is a prevalent theme for this showdown, with both warriors capable of turning anybody's lights out in an instant. 'Demolition Man' is coming off a bounce-back win over Saemapetch Fairtex, while 'Left Meteorite' is riding the momentum of three straight victories.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

