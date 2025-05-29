Bantamweight Muay Thai battle between heavy-hitters Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam set for ONE Friday Fights 114

Somebody's going to sleep when notorious heavy-hitters Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai share the Lumpinee Stadium ring at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.

This pivotal three-round slugfest between two grizzled veterans will determine who stays in the running in the talent-stacked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai ranks.

Lobo certainly needs no introduction in the home of martial arts. The multi-time world title challenger brings forth speed, power, and unbridled ferocity each time he steps foot in the world's largest martial arts organization.

As his nickname suggests, 'Demolition Man' always brings the fight regardless of the stature of his opponent. The Brazilian firecracker nearly knocked out Jonathan Haggerty last year and has never been in a boring fight.

Following back-to-back setbacks against world champions Haggerty and Nabil Anane, Lobo rebounded with a vicious TKO win over fellow veteran Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

The No. 3-ranked contender will look to keep his place in the top 5 against the always dangerous Kulabdam.

'Left Meteorite' has been a constant force in the division and is currently on a red-hot three-fight winning streak. The Thai destroyer is coming off sensational victories over Suablack Tor Pran49, John Lineker, and Ferzan Cicek.

Confirmed fights for ONE Friday Fights 114

Before the main event bout between Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam, ONE Friday Fights 114 will feature a slew of knockout-hungry strikers.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs Muangthai PK Saenchai (140-pound Muay Thai)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)

Nadaka Yoshinari vs Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (atomweight Muay Thai)

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo restrictions may apply.

