ONE Friday Fights 103 full results and recap: Kulabdam's devilish left shuts down Ferzan Cicek 

ONE Friday Fights 103 treated fans to another unforgettable night inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai wrapped things up inside the Thai capital with what he does best — putting opponents to sleep via his signature weapon.

This time, the Sor Jor Piek Uthai martial artist sent Ferzan Cicek to the shadow realm at the 2:11 mark of their 147-pound Muay Thai tussle.

The 26-year-old's resume improved to 74-20 with the triumph. Kulabdam spots a 10-5-1 slate in ONE Championship.

Before their epic "Art of Eight Limbs" duel, Watcharaphon PK Saenchai went home with his fourth successive highlight-reel win at ONE Friday Fights courtesy of a second-round destruction of Mungkorn Boomdeksean in their 119-pound Muay Thai contest.

Watcharaphon knocked out Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang, Danila Vasilikhin, and Petnumkhum Phundakratanaburi in his maiden campaign under the ONE banner last year.

In addition to that pair of sparkling performances, the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights opened up with a pair of TKOs in MMA action.

Lucas Ganin overcame Harylsson Nunes in 30 seconds of their bantamweight joust. At flyweight, Edson Machavane took home a second-round stoppage over Filipino warrior Fritz Biagtan.

ONE Friday Fights 103 will be available via replay on the organization's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

The world's largest martial arts organization's double-header weekend continues with ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video from the very same venue in a matter of hours.

ONE Friday Fights 103 complete results

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Ferzan Cicek via KO at 2:11 of R1 (Muay Thai - 147-pound)

Watcharaphon PK Saenchai defeats Mungkorn Boomdeksean via knockout at 1:52 of R2 (Muay Thai - 119-pound)

Pansak Wor Wantawee defeats Palangboon Wor Santai via split decision (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

Walter Goncalves defeats Xavier Gonzalez via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

Hern NF Looksuan defeats Fahjarat Sor Dechapan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 113-pound)

Suajan Sor Isarachot defeats Pettasuea Seeopal via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 119-pound)

Avatar PK Saenchai defeats Kendu Irving via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Hakim Bah defeats Boonlert Sor Boonmeerit via knockout at 2:45 of R1 (Muay Thai - 147-pound)

Face Erawan defeats Yangdam Jitmuangnon via knockout at 1:18 of R1 (Muay Thai - 123-pound)

Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo defeats Fuyuka via unanimous decision (kickboxing - atomweight)

Lucas Ganin defeats Harlysson Nunes via TKO at 0:30 of R1 (MMA - bantamweight)

Edson Machavane defeats Fritz Biagtan via TKO at 0:35 of R2 (MMA - flyweight)

