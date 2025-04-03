ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 103 on April 4

The world's largest martial arts organization delivers another blockbuster fight card inside the Lumpinee Stadium on April 4 with ONE Friday Fights 103.

At the top of the card, which emanates live in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, Thai striking dynamo 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai tango with Turkish hero Ferzan Cicek in a 147-pound Muay Thai showcase.

Both men have recorded several knockout wins in their career, and it's unlikely that their scheduled nine-minute war will go the distance.

Meanwhile, Watcharaphon PK Saenchai and Mungkorn Boomdeksean meet in a 119-pound Muay Thai joust in the co-main event of the organization's latest ONE Friday Fights.

Other "Art of Eight Limbs" specialists who see action on the card are Pansak Wor Wanatee, Palangboon Wor Santai, Hern NF Looksuan, Yangdam Jitmuangnon, Kendu Irving, and Avatar PK Saenchai.

In the night's curtain-raiser, Fritz Biagtan, fiance to ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga, squares off against Edson Machavane in flyweight MMA action.

'Kid Tornado' spots a 3-1 resume heading into the promotion's latest weekly outing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 103 will be available on ONE Championship's official Youtube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

ONE Friday Fights 103 complete lineup:

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Ferzan Cicek (Muay Thai – 147 pounds)

Watcharaphon PK Saenchai vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119 pounds)

Pansak Wor Wanatee vs. Palangboon Wor Santai (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Xavier Gonzalez vs. Walter Goncalves (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Hern NF Looksuan vs. Fahjarat Sor Dechapan (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Pettasuea Seeopal vs. Suajan Sor Isarachot (Muay Thai – 119 pounds)

Kendu Irving vs. Avatar PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Boonlert Sor Boonmeerit vs. Hakim Bah (Muay Thai – 147 pounds)

Yangdam Jitmuangnon vs. Face Erawan (Muay Thai – 123 pounds)

Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo vs. Fuyuka (Kickboxing – atomweight)

Harlysson Nunes vs. Lucas Ganin (MMA – bantamweight)

Fritz Biagtan vs. Edson Machavane (MMA – flyweight)

