“He’s lost to me four times already” - Seksan won’t take Muangthai lightly despite dominating their rivalry 

Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang always gives his opponents the respect they deserve.

Needless to say, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' won't make the mistake of understimating Muangthai PK Saenchai, despite holding a commanding 4-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The two Thai heavy-hitters will rekindle their rivalry at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To say that Seksan is quite familiar with Muangthai would be a massive understatement. The 36-year-old faced off against his compatriot four times outside the promotion, with each fight going in his favor.

Despite his past dominance against the PK Saenchai standout, Seksan won't let his guard down, knowing Muangthai wants redemption. He told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

“I think the pressure is on Muangthai. He’s currently in good form and wants to improve even further. Also, he’s lost to me four times already, so I’m sure he’s really looking to secure a win this time.”

Seksan is coming off a shocking TKO loss to Asa Ten Pow at ONE Fight Night 30 last April and is eager to return to the winning column.

'Elbow Zombie', on the other hand, is riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout victories and will look to make it three straight wins against his tormentor.

Seksan says the fifth fight with Muangthai is a must-win

Seksan is undoubtedly the favorite in this 140-pound Muay Thai battle, given his track record against Muangthai.

Still, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' cannot afford any lapses against the always dangerous 'Elbow Zombie'. After all, the Thai veteran is seeking redemption from his latest loss to Ten Pow and would love nothing but to bounce back against his Thai compatriot.

Seksan told ONE:

“This fight is very important to me. If I win this fight, I can redeem myself after my previous knockout loss, and it will give me the momentum to keep moving forward.”

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

