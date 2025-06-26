“I can redeem myself” - Seksan says he cannot afford to lose pivotal showdown vs old rival Muangthai

Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang enters his scheduled ONE Championship match this week with a sense of urgency. He looks at it as a great opportunity to redeem himself after the tough loss he absorbed in his previous match.

Ad

'The Man Who Yields To No One' is featured in a 140-pound Muay Thai matchup against old rival 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27. It is part of the latest offering in the Friday Fights series happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seksan enters the contest off the tough KO loss he absorbed in his last fight at the hands of American Asa Ten Pow in April. He believes that a win over Muangthai will provide a shift in momentum and set him back to the right track.

Ad

Trending

The 36-year-old Bangkok-based fighter told ONE Championship in an interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“This fight is very important to me. If I win this fight, I can redeem myself after my previous knockout loss, and it will give me the momentum to keep moving forward.”

Ad

The loss last time around was only the second in 12 matches for Seksan since joining ONE Championship in 2023.

Meanwhile, looking to frustrate Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114 is Muangthai, who he had a lot of history with in the local Muay Thai scene in Thailand. Muangthai comes into the match winning back-to-back matches, both by knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available on ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels as well as the ONE Super App and watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Seksan looks to continue to have the number of Muangthai in upcoming match

The Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 114 will mark the fifth time that Seksan and Muangthai will face off in their careers but the first time in ONE Championship.

Seksan holds a commanding 4-0 record in their rivalry, but not after being put to the wringer each time. It is something he looks to build on with a win in the latest ONE Friday Fights offering.

Ad

The last time the two met was in September 2018 at the Lumpinee Stadium, where Seksan won by decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.