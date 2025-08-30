  • home icon
  • "Nah, fraud checks go on APEX" - Fans react as Bo Nickal pushes for a spot on the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev early prelims

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 30, 2025 07:50 GMT
Bo Nickal roasted by fans for asking for a feature on UFC 322 card. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Bo Nickal recently sent fans into a frenzy after calling for a spot on the UFC 322 card in November. The UFC 322 card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, with Valentina Shevchenko going up against Zhang Weili in a strawweight title fight in the co-main event.

In an X post, Nickal shared Ariel Helwani's post about the card announcement and called to be booked for a fight on the early prelims. He wrote:

"Get me on the early prelims."

Fans soon flocked to his X post's comments section and shared their thoughts on his request. Given that Nickal is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines in May, many trolled his request by referencing his last defeat.

One fan wrote:

"Best they can do is early prelims of the Apex, buddy."

Another fan wrote:

"Nah, fraud checks go on Apex card."

Check out some more fan reactons below:

Screenshots from @NoBickal on X
When Dricus du Plessis outlines his issue with Bo Nickal as a fighter

In May, Dricus du Plessis shared his thoughts on Bo Nickal and his skillset. The South African fighter pointed out that Nickal's impressive skills as a wrestler didn't mean that he would dominate all his opponents in MMA fights.

In an interview on The Sias du Plessis Show, 'Stillknocks' referenced Nickal's loss to Reinier de Ridder and said:

"What I do have a problem with was him [Nickal] talking about people who have done what he has never done. He became a three-time NCAA champion if I'm not mistaken. Well, I mean, this is not wrestling... and he found out the hard way. I think he thought he was going to walk through [de Ridder]... Once he had him down, what was he going to do? Just hold him down... His wrestling is incredible, but once again, we are not wrestlers, we are MMA fighters."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

