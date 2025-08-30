"Nah, fraud checks go on APEX" - Fans react as Bo Nickal pushes for a spot on the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev early prelims

Bo Nickal recently sent fans into a frenzy after calling for a spot on the UFC 322 card in November. The UFC 322 card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, with Valentina Shevchenko going up against Zhang Weili in a strawweight title fight in the co-main event.In an X post, Nickal shared Ariel Helwani's post about the card announcement and called to be booked for a fight on the early prelims. He wrote:&quot;Get me on the early prelims.&quot;Fans soon flocked to his X post's comments section and shared their thoughts on his request. Given that Nickal is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines in May, many trolled his request by referencing his last defeat.One fan wrote:&quot;Best they can do is early prelims of the Apex, buddy.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Nah, fraud checks go on Apex card.&quot;Check out some more fan reactons below: Screenshots from @NoBickal on XWhen Dricus du Plessis outlines his issue with Bo Nickal as a fighterIn May, Dricus du Plessis shared his thoughts on Bo Nickal and his skillset. The South African fighter pointed out that Nickal's impressive skills as a wrestler didn't mean that he would dominate all his opponents in MMA fights.In an interview on The Sias du Plessis Show, 'Stillknocks' referenced Nickal's loss to Reinier de Ridder and said:&quot;What I do have a problem with was him [Nickal] talking about people who have done what he has never done. He became a three-time NCAA champion if I'm not mistaken. Well, I mean, this is not wrestling... and he found out the hard way. I think he thought he was going to walk through [de Ridder]... Once he had him down, what was he going to do? Just hold him down... His wrestling is incredible, but once again, we are not wrestlers, we are MMA fighters.&quot;