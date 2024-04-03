"Nah frl that's a banger" - Fans react as Terrance McKinney plays matchmaker for Joaquin Buckley

Terrance McKinney recently took on the role of matchmaker for Joaquin Buckley on social media, suggesting a potential opponent for 'New Mansa'.

Buckley delivered an impressive finish against Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City last weekend. He pressed forward with relentless aggression, prompting his opponent to resort to pulling guard.

However, this strategic move proved detrimental for Luque, as Buckley capitalized by unleashing a barrage of brutal ground-and-pound strikes. The referee intervened and stopped the fight at the 3:17 mark in the second round.

Buckley's recent win marked his third consecutive victory since his return to the welterweight division, propelling him to the No. 11 spot in the rankings. Fight fans are now abuzz with anticipation over the potential future matchups for him.

McKinney turned to X and proposed a 170-pound showdown between 'New Mansa' and Bryan Battle:

"Battle vs. Buckley the fight to make."

Check out Terrance McKinney's post below:

Fans responded to McKinney's suggestion with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I don’t wanna see either of them lose."

Another wrote:

"Can Buckley keep his ranking for a little while? Jeez, dude. Haha."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Nah for real that's a banger."

"That would be a banger but it's honestly hustling backwards for Buckley."

Credits: @twrecks155 on X

Battle's recent fight with Ange Loosa resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke that left 'The Last Ninja' unable to continue at UFC Vegas 88 last month.

'The Butcher' had secured consecutive finishes against AJ Fletcher and Gabe Green in 2023. Before that, in December 2022, his seven-fight win streak met an end when he faced Rinat Fakhretdinov, marking his first loss under the UFC banner.

Joaquin Buckley accuses Vicente Luque of quitting at UFC Atlantic City

Joaquin Buckley is convinced that he defeated Vicente Luque even before their scheduled bout took place.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'New Mansa' stated that he was destined to win even before the first punch was thrown at UFC Atlantic City:

"I feel like Vicente just quit in there — point blank, period. He quit. He didn’t want to be in there in the first place. Before the fight started, he didn’t want to be in there. When you’re a fighter, you can just sense those things. It’s hard to explain. You’ve got to get in there and find out. I knew it the moment I saw him. The moment I saw him at weigh-ins, I knew it."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

