"Nasrat is going to win and then he will call me out" - Renato Moicano says he’ll accept Nasrat Haqparast callout after UFC 321

Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on the Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld fight at UFC 321 and made a massive claim about accepting the former's callout if he won.Haqparast and Salkilld are set to throw down in a lightweight clash in the prelims of the UFC 321 event this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Haqparast notably called out Moicano after beating Esteban Ribovics at UFC Vegas 103 earlier this year. However, the promotion booked the Brazilian against Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 in June instead. Dariush ultimately beat Moicano via unanimous decision.In a recent episode of the Show Me the Money podcast, Moicano predicted a win for Haqparast and expected the German-born Afghan to call him out in the aftermath. He said:&quot;You know what I think is going to happen? Nasrat [Haqparast] is going to win and then he will call me out.&quot;Moicano vowed to accept the challenge and added:&quot;I am going to accept it.&quot;When Renato Moicano explained refusing the Charles Oliveira fight at UFC RioRenato Moicano recently explained why he couldn't accept a short-notice fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio earlier this month. It appears Moicano made the decision to turn down the offer due to injury and sickness.In a recent episode of the Show Me the Money podcast, the Brazilian lightweight fighter pointed out that cutting weight and going five rounds against 'do Bronx' would be a mountain to overcome for him and said:&quot;I have an injury, so I'm not training that much, and I got a little bit sick too, you know. So, two weeks would be just to cut the weight, and I can cut the weight, but especially five rounds, and especially because my last fight I got tired, and I didn't have the time to fix that because I've been producing... [a lot of social media content] I've been posting every day.&quot;