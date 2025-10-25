  • home icon
"Nasrat is going to win and then he will call me out" - Renato Moicano says he’ll accept Nasrat Haqparast callout after UFC 321

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:40 GMT
Renato Moicano (right) talks potential Nasrat Haqparast (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Renato Moicano (right) talks potential Nasrat Haqparast (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on the Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld fight at UFC 321 and made a massive claim about accepting the former's callout if he won.

Haqparast and Salkilld are set to throw down in a lightweight clash in the prelims of the UFC 321 event this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Haqparast notably called out Moicano after beating Esteban Ribovics at UFC Vegas 103 earlier this year. However, the promotion booked the Brazilian against Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 in June instead. Dariush ultimately beat Moicano via unanimous decision.

In a recent episode of the Show Me the Money podcast, Moicano predicted a win for Haqparast and expected the German-born Afghan to call him out in the aftermath. He said:

"You know what I think is going to happen? Nasrat [Haqparast] is going to win and then he will call me out."

Moicano vowed to accept the challenge and added:

"I am going to accept it."
When Renato Moicano explained refusing the Charles Oliveira fight at UFC Rio

Renato Moicano recently explained why he couldn't accept a short-notice fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio earlier this month. It appears Moicano made the decision to turn down the offer due to injury and sickness.

In a recent episode of the Show Me the Money podcast, the Brazilian lightweight fighter pointed out that cutting weight and going five rounds against 'do Bronx' would be a mountain to overcome for him and said:

"I have an injury, so I'm not training that much, and I got a little bit sick too, you know. So, two weeks would be just to cut the weight, and I can cut the weight, but especially five rounds, and especially because my last fight I got tired, and I didn't have the time to fix that because I've been producing... [a lot of social media content] I've been posting every day."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
