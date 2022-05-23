Nassau County to hold homecoming rally for 'Funk Master' after naming May 23 as Aljamain Sterling Day

Nassau County will hold a parade for Aljamain Sterling for his accomplishments in the UFC.

The UFC bantamweight champion's home county, located in New York, will be honoring him for capturing gold on MMA's biggest stage. A motorcade and a cermony has been organized for Sterling at the Uniondale High School.

'Funk Master' was elated to get the recognition. He wrote on social media:

"Truly honored that Nassau county is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater! This Monday on May 23rd, I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the @UFC as a World Champ! If you would like to come show some love, this will be at Uniondale High School at 12 noon on Monday, May 23rd!"

Sterling further took to Twitter to write that he hopes to inspire more up-and-coming mixed martial artists in pursuing the dream. The 32-year-old also said that he is excited for the upcoming event on May 23.

"Insane to think that this is a reality! I’m honored and excited for such a big moment in time. Hoping to inspire many more to fulfill their dreams!"

Aljamain Sterling made the first successful defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 273 against Petr Yan. While he won the championship in a controversial manner at UFC 259 after Yan landed an illegal knee, he managed to get a decision in his favor in the rematch.

Who's next for Aljamain Sterling in the UFC?

'Funk Master' has been going back-and-forth with former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw for a while now. The duo might clash next in Sterling's second title defense.

There is also talk of a potential fight against Henry Cejudo. 'The Messenger' is contemplating a return to the octagon and wants to challenge for the 135-pound title upon his return.

A third fight against Petr Yan is also likely to happen in future. However, it seems like the Russian might have to take on a top contender next to earn another shot at the title.

The bantamweight division is full of tough challenges, with the likes of Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera waiting in the wings to get their crack at the gold.

