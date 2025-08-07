Nassourdine Imavov issues bold preview of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: "That's what I have in my mind"

Nassourdine Imavov is keeping a close eye on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319 this month. The UFC star recently issued a bold prediction for the highly anticipated middleweight title clash.While many expect du Plessis' unpredictable and unorthodox fighting style to prevail over Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug.16 in Chicago, Imavov believes the Chechen-born fighter's grappling would be too much for 'Stillknocks' to handle.In an interview with MMA Junkie, Imavov shared his thoughts on the du Plessis-Chimaev fight and said:&quot;In my mind, Khamzat will finish the fight in the first two rounds. That's what I have in my mind, but of course I understand people thinking that the longer it goes, the more it can go in favor of DDP because of his cardio, but also his way of fighting that is very weird, very strange.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Watch the full interview below:Imavov is on an impressive four-fight winning streak and has a solid claim over the next middleweight title shot. Earlier this year, he knocked out Israel Adesanya in the second round of their UFC Abu Dhabi clash and has recorded wins over divisional juggernauts like Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, Roman Dolidze, and Joaquin Buckley.Imavov is booked against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris in September, with the winner likely solidifying their place in the middleweight title picture.Nassourdine Imavov calls for title shot against winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat ChimaevIn the same interview, Nassourdine Imavov called for a title opportunity against the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. The Dagestan-born Frenchman also pointed out that he's beaten multiple ranked contenders over the past several months.Speaking to MMA Junkie, Imavov asked if anyone else on the middleweight roster deserved the title nod over him and said:&quot;You know what I've done. I've beat four top-10 in less than a year. The fifth is coming. What's going on after? Do you imagine after I beat Caio, the fifth top-10 ranked fighter in 18 months, anyone deserves it more than me?&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie] View this post on Instagram Instagram Post