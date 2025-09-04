Nassourdine Imavov shares why he will be the first to defeat Khamzat Chimaev

Nassourdine Imavov has explained why he will be the first fighter to defeat Khamzat Chimaev, as he gears up for his middleweight title eliminator clash against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris this weekend.

Ad

Imavov is currently riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC and is ranked No.2 in the promotion's official middleweight rankings. He is coming off an impressive knockout victory against former champion Israel Adesanya. On the other hand, Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis last month and was crowned the undisputed champion. He has improved his undefeated record to 15-0.

Speaking to MMAFightingonSBN, 'The Sniper' was oozing confidence as he stated through a translator why he believes he can beat the newly crowned champion.

Ad

Trending

"I'm just different than any other guys in the weight division. Right now, I am focusing on [the fight against Borralho,] but after this fight, we are going to concentrate on the next fight and prepare everything well. I'm just different from anyone in the weight class."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below (5:30):

Ad

Robert Whittaker favors Nassourdine Imavov to defeat Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker has weighed in with his picks for the UFC Paris Fight Night card this weekend. Whittaker has backed Nassourdine Imavov to get his hand raised against Caio Borralho in the main event.

'The Reaper' appeared in an interview with Submission Radio, where he acknowledged the talent possessed by both fighters, but ultimately leaned towards a decision victory for the Frenchman.

"Very curious because both guys are kind of like on the up and up. Both guys are working it out. I think the wrestling and grappling kind of nullify each other, so I think it's going to be a standup fight for five rounds. I do think it's going to go to a decision. Both guys are pretty tough and switched on. But, I think Imavov will be the more technical guy over five rounds, like straightforward. So, I have Imavov probably with the decision win. [H/t: MMA Junkie]"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.