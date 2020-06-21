Nasty armbar hands Jim Miller first-round submission win at UFC on ESPN 11

UFC Fight Night: Miller v Roberts

At UFC on ESPN 11, not only did Jim Miller tie Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for the most fights in UFC history but he also made the night worth remembering by picking up a spectacular first-round submission win against Roosevelt Roberts courtesy a nasty armbar.

Having accepted the catchweight bout on short notice, veteran fighter Miller proved that he's still got plenty of fight left in him by getting his opponent to tap within just two minutes of the very first round of the main card opener of UFC on ESPN 11 which took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. With 35 fights under the promotion, Miller also cemented his spot all alone at No. 3 for the most wins inside the octagon.

“I felt that I had a pretty significant strength advantage. I was just looking for him to make that mistake” said Miller during the post-fight interview."

It didn’t take Miller long to take control after catching a kick from Roberts during the initial exchange. Miller promptly took him down to the ground. From there, it was all Miller as he quickly advanced his position, looking for openings for submissions from the top.

Roberts managed to free himself for a brief second but he failed to pull out his arm from Miller's grip. Roberts attempted to break free but it only made things worse as it allowed Miller to lock up the submission.

As soon as Miller locked in the armbar and extended his hips, Roberts was left with no option but to tap.

Following the win on Saturday night, Miller is now 3-1 in his last four fights inside the Octagon and the veteran looks in solid shape which means he'll hang around for a while.