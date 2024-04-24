Natalia Diachkova is fearless as ever heading into world title clash vs Smilla Sundell: "I'm not afraid of her"

Russian striking standout Natalia Diachkova isn't feeling any butterflies in her stomach as she gets battle-ready for her toughest career test on May 3.

If anything, she's beyond thrilled to share the Circle with a fighter many believe to be one of the biggest stars of this generation.

She makes her American primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 22 in a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship duel against titleholder Smilla Sundell inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old secured her shot at the divisional crown on the back of a splendid 4-0 run alongside three crushing first-round finishes on ONE Friday Fights.

With positive momentum, Natalia Diachkova has plenty of confidence and zero doubts about her abilities to create history against 'The Hurricane.'

She told ONE Championship:

"I've seen everyone afraid of her, but I'm not afraid of her. I can win with strong punches, but anything can happen in the ring."

Fans will be in for a treat when Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22

Regardless of who leaves ONE Fight Night 22 covered in gold confetti with gold resting on their shoulder, combat sports enthusiasts should be in for a furious scrap between the two dynamic strawweight strikers.

'Karelian Lynx''s' knack for highlight-reel wins has been evident throughout her run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Whether she's on attack or being forced to trade leather inside the pocket, the 29-year-old never backs down from war - and this makes her absolute must-watch.

The same can be said for Sundell, who is always on the hunt to make a statement from the get-go.

Sundell's aggressive style and desire to be the best has seen her trump Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Milana Bjelogrlic, Jackie Buntan, and Diandra Martin on her way to a perfect 4-0 promotional slate.

If they bring their A-game to the table on fight night, the win is there for the taking for either superstar. But if Natalia Diachkova or Sundell makes a mistake, expect one to be ever-ready to seize the moment and capture the strawweight Muay Thai gold.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime next Friday, May 3.