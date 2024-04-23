"There's no pressure" - Russian star Natalia Diachkova enters Smilla Sundell title match with extreme confidence

Rising Russian ONE Championship star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova isn't fazed by the bright lights as she is set to enter the biggest fight of her professional career.

In fact, the 29-year-old female slugger is confident she can get the job done against the fan favorite and come away with the coveted gold.

Diachkova is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Diachkova said that there was absolutely no pressure heading into her showdown with the undefeated 19-year-old Sundell.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"No, you just reminded be that I'm on a good winning streak. There's no pressure. I'm being honest with myself and the team. I have done everything I can to win, and the last step is going to be in the ring."

Natalia Diachkova envisions capturing her 'own' world title: "I'm gonna try to take the belt"

They say visualization is extremely powerful, and if that's the case, then 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova says she can see herself holding the ONE Championship gold with a victory over Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22.

The Russian standout told ONE:

"I'm gonna try to take the belt, but at the same time, I didn't take any pictures with the belt because I want to get my own, and take pictures with my own belt. So let's see."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.