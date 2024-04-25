Natalia Diachkova lists Anatoly Malykhin's greatest trait as a father and athlete: "That's the best example"

Upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Natalia Diachkova sees reigning three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin as a role model for all men.

Malykhin is not only admired for his savage combat sports skills, but also for his attitude and demeanor outside of competition.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Natalia Diachkova tipped her hat to 'Sladkiy' by stating that he is a great example. 'Karelian Lynx' said:

"He shows how much he loves those who are close to him and how important his family is to him. I think that's the best example he shows as a man."

The 36-year-old Russian knockout artist is coming off his third world title coronation on March 1, when he stopped Reinier de Ridder for the second time and won the ONE middleweight MMA world title.

That victory by Malykhin served as the main event of the ONE 166: Qatar card, which went down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Before conquering his third 26-pound golden belt, Malykhin already secured the ONE light heavyweight world title and the ONE heavyweight world title in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Golden Team representative is the first athlete in ONE Championship history and MMA to win three world titles in three different weight classes.

Anatoly Malykhin thinks that Natalia Diachkova could upset Smilla Sundell to win the belt

After winning four straight fights under the world's largest martial arts organization, Diachknova has earned her first crack at ONE gold as she challenges reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Malykhin believes that her Russian compatriot could win the belt if she is in her best shape on fight night.

Catch Natalia Diachkova and Smilla Sundell in action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.