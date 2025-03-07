Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Full results

The highly-anticipated Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price went down at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The 40-year-old Jonas put her WBC and IBF welterweight belts on the line against Price who is a decade younger. Here’s a detailed recap of the other fights, along with the full results.

Ad

Main event: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price

Quick off the blocks, Lauren Price got to work right away. It was not until the midway point of the fight did Jonas begin to come to life. A much younger and rapid Price, put on a dominant showing to to unify three welterweight world titles, winning 98-93, 98-92, 100-90 by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Co-main event: Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

The co-main event lived up to the expectations. Highly-touted sister of Daniel Dubois, Caroline put on a clinical display against a tough-as-nails Bo Mi Re Shin. While at one point, it looked like the fight would not go the distance, Shin's durability took the fight to the judges' scorecards. Dubois earned a majority decision win, scoring 95-95, 98-93, 98-92.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman

The third fight of the night went to the judges as well. Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman, however, wasn't as close as the previous fight. After a strong start from Chapman, Artingstall found her rhythm from the very next round, even dropping her opponent at the bell. From there, it was all Artingstall, as the 30-year-old Brit earned a 97-92, 98-91, 96-93 unanimous decision victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chloe Watson vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

The second fight on the card was a close one. Chloe Watson vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna for the European flyweight title had the judges taking their time before announcing the winner. In the end it was the Pole, Zapotoczna who prevailed with scores of 93-97, 96-95, 96-95.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Francesca Hennessy vs. Gemma Ruegg:

Francesca Hennessy took on Gemma Ruegg in the first fight of the night. Hoping to claim the WBA Intercontinental super-bantamweight title, Hennessy got off to a solid start and kept her high-pace throughout all 8 rounds. The only reason the fight went to the judges was Ruegg's resilience, as Hennessy did have stoppages in the offing a couple of times in the fight. Hennessy scored 80-72 to see off the 40-year-old Ruegg.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Full results below:

Francesca Hennessy def. Gemma Ruegg (PTS 8) (80-72)

Jasmina Zapotoczna def. Chloe Watson by split decision (93-97, 96-95, 96-95)

Karriss Artingstall def. Raven Chapman by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 96-93)

Caroline Dubois def. Bo Mi Re Shin by majority decision (95-95, 98-93, 98-92)

Lauren Price def. Natasha Price by unanimous decision (98-93, 98-92, 100-90)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.