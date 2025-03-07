Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Champan: Live round-by-round updates

The Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Champan round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's featherweight championship bout.

Instead, the two women will compete over the British women's featherweight championship. Artingstall enters the fight as an undefeated fighter with a 6-0 record. While she lacks punching power, she has barely needed in her career, only ever stopping one of her six conquests.

She will hope to join her partner, Lauren Price, in victory, as she also competes this evening. Meanwhile, Champan is more experienced than Artingstall, boasting a 9-1 record. Unfortunately, she is hardly a harder puncher than her foe, having only stopped two opponents.

Moreover, Champan is coming off a unanimous decision loss to women's boxing star Skye Nicolson. So she will be determined to emerge victorious on the card. Regrettably, few expect her to, as DraftKings Sportsbook have her as a +185 underdog, while Artingstall is a -235 favorite.

The event starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. However, U.K. viewers will find the card at 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). The Artingstall vs. Chapman bout, though, is expected to start at roughly 3:00 PM E.T. / 12:00 PM P.T. / 8:00 PM G.M.T.

Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Champan

