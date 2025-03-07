Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Live round-by-round updates

The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price round-by-round updates have arrived. They will provide fans of 'The Sweet Science' with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's welterweight championship bout. The matchup will be something of a proving ground for both women.

Ad

For Jonas, who enters the bout as the WBC and IBF women's welterweight champion, it is a fight against both Price and time itself. She is 40 years old and in the twilight of her career. While she is on an excellent seven-fight win streak, age catches up to everyone.

She will be aiming to prove her detractors wrong and turn back the clock one last time. Meanwhile, Price is the young prospect looking to use Jonas as a stepping stone. She is already WBA and IBO women's welterweight champion, but at 8-0 and 30 years old, she has a long career ahead of her.

Ad

Trending

Despite the experience that her 16-2-1 record suggests, Jonas isn't expected to win. In fact, the oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook have her as a +425 underdog, while Price is a staggering -600 favorite. The card itself is set to start at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, local fans in the U.K. can tune in at 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:00 PM G.M.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's welterweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.