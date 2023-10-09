Nate Diaz breaks silence on Jake Paul rematch, reveals timeline and ruleset for the highly-anticipated rematch 

Nate Diaz lashed out at Jake Paul for claiming that he is ducking ‘The Problem Child’ and proposed the timeline for their rematch. Diaz and Paul fought in a professional boxing match on August 5 that the latter won by unanimous decision. The duo displayed mutual respect for each other and the talks of a potential rematch in MMA were in progress immediately after the event.

Recently, Jake Paul made a few claims during a podcast appearance that did not sit well with Nate Diaz. Paul accused the Stockton native of ‘ducking him’ by proposing unrealistic conditions for the rematch in MMA. He also perceives it as a ‘lose-lose’ situation for Diaz that can severely impact his legacy. Paul said:

“I think it’s too big of a risk… $10 million but if he loses to me, it’s like, he’s going to get made fun of. He felt the power and I don’t think he can take me down. It’s kind of a lose-lose situation for him. So that’s why behind the scenes, on the business side of things, he’s making outrageous number claims and negotiations and wanting such like unrealistic things. It’s like Nate is ducking me.”

Nate Diaz was irked by Jake Paul’s claims and posted a fiery reply on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:

"Your full of sh** I didn’t ask for shit. I’ll fight u tomorrow in MMA the problem is u suck and I don’t work for p***yFL dumba** u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck. New Year’s Eve is good”

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson claims Nate Diaz was injured in the Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul has been criticized for challenging ageing MMA fighters in boxing matches to have an easier run in the sport. He did look good against Nate Diaz in their boxing match and walked away with a unanimous decision.

However, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson recently claimed that Diaz was injured heading into the fight. While speaking on his Jaxxson Podcast, ‘Rampage’ stated:

“Diaz didn’t look like himself. And then I went into his locker room later. I don’t know if he said this in the press, but he was injured… He ain’t gonna say, and that’s respect. I could tell something. I said, ‘Man, what’s wrong with you?’ Because one of his pecs was smaller than the other. He’s like, ‘Ah, man, I f**ed up. I got a pinched nerve in my back.”

If Jackson’s claims are true, how do you think the Jake Paul rematch in MMA plays out? Let us know in the comments!