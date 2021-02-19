Nate Diaz is clearly not impressed by the UFC booking Belal Muhammad vs Leon Edwards

Moments after the confirmation of Leon Edwards' fight against Belal Muhammad, Nate Diaz took to social media to seemingly react to the news of the newly-booked fight.

In classic Nate Diaz fashion, the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster shared an image of himself in training gear and simply captioned the photo: 'Lol'. While Diaz didn't mention either Edwards or Muhammad in his post, the timing of the post is what makes it a lot more interesting.

Here is a screenshot of the now-edited Instagram post from Nate Diaz that was made minutes after the Leon Edwards-Belal Muhammad fight:

Nate Diaz posted this image on Instagram

Recent reports from ESPN have suggested that Leon Edwards will be fighting rising contender Belal Muhammad on the 13th of March. Following the withdrawal of Khamzat Chimaev, several top fighters refused to take the fight against Rocky, and apparently, Muhammad was the only one who had said 'yes' to the offer made.

nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used conor's line wtf 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

Leon Edwards even took to Twitter to call for Nate Diaz to step into the octagon and fight him. With Diaz making it clear that he wants to return to welterweight instead of the "dead" lightweight division, Rocky was open to welcoming The Stockton Slugger back into the UFC.

However, Nate Diaz rejected Edwards' fight offer and instead went on to mock him on Twitter using a meme reference popularized by Diaz's arch-rival Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz wants to fight Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier at welterweight

ing an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz made it known that he wants to fight at least 2-4 times in 2021. The former lightweight fighter stated that he wants to fight top lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier - but at 170.

Respect for Belal for stepping up when no one else would. March 13 I show I am the best in the world. #StrapSeason — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 18, 2021

Do Bronx rejected Diaz's offer on social media and stated that he would rather fight for the UFC lightweight title. Whereas, The Diamond took to Twitter to claim that a fight in his natural weight class, which is, 170, would be ideal.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Nate Diaz and for his return. With Poirier likely to fight Conor McGregor in the trilogy fight next, Nate Diaz could be left without a desired opponent for his UFC return.