Nate Diaz's potential return to the Octagon remains one of the most widely-speculated subjects in the world of MMA and following his latest tweet and UFC President Dana White's reply to the same, leads us to ask whether we will ever see "The Stockton Slugger" step inside the Octagon again.

Nate Diaz has once again pitched the idea of bringing in a brand-new 165lbs division in the UFC and Dana White has once again nipped the idea in the bud. While responding to a callout by surging lightweight contender Dan Hooker, who'd asked Nate if he'd like to fight him at lightweight or welterweight, Diaz said that he'd like to fight at 165lbs. White was quick to rule out the chances of that happening by simply saying "nope". Miffed by White's rejection of the idea, Nate replied by saying "I wasn't asking", making us wonder whether he has different plans for his future.

This isn't the first time Nate Diaz and Dana White have had public disagreements regarding the introduction of a new weight class in the UFC. Back in 2018, Diaz said that he wanted to fight Dustin Poirier at 165lbs. Diaz tweeted:

I’m Happy to announce that I’m bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc. I’ll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter division. I’m happy to be apart of history

Responding to Diaz's tweet, White had called the former a "nutcase" for thinking a whole new division will be introduced for him. White said that Diaz and Poirier will fight at 155 pounds as agreed upon.

"You can't sign a deal and then do the things that he's doing right now, and not fight."

A couple of days after tweeting about a 165-pound division, Nate Diaz said that he wouldn't fight at UFC 230 since Poirier refused to compete at that weight: