Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 5, 2023, 10 months after exiting the UFC.

However, the former UFC mixed martial artist is not too keen on the location of the fight. The eight-round fight will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The state of Texas is notoriously strict regarding the use of marijuana, compared to the leniency shown by a majority of other regulatory bodies such as the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Diaz got on to Twitter and made his point about wanting to shift the location of the fight with a hilarious GIF. The GIF is a rendition of the very popular meme of Homer Simpson backing into a bush. The bush is replaced by smoke as a possible reference to smoking.

Diaz tweeted:

"We gonna have to move states"

Nate Diaz's tweet may have been prompted by a statement issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that confirmed that all combatants in the state will have to undergo marijuana testing:

“Mr. Diaz will be held to the same rules as everyone else who competes in combative sports events in Texas.” [via MMA Junkie]

The TDLR employs a restriction of 50 ng/ml THC threshold and anything that violates that is punishable by a 90-day suspension and a $500 fine. In case, a fighter is tested after their fight, they stand to lose their result and in turn, receive an overturn to a no-contest.

Fans react to Nate Diaz's location change demand for Jake Paul fight

Fans were quick to understand Nate Diaz's sentiment towards the Jake Paul fight and the reason behind his location change quip. But for those who didn't get it, an explanation was duly offered in his replies:

"I think he is talking about moving his fight with Jake from Texas to somewhere else. Texas is very harsh when it comes to Marijuana."

Multiple fans called for the fight to take place in California, a state where recreational use of marijuana is legal. Other locations were also suggested by fans.

"Nate, how about San Jose, Ca? NorCal all day all night!!!"

"Move the fight to a state that isn’t living in the 1920s"

"Tampa Florida will have you guys"

Other fans criticized Nate Diaz for not being able to stay away from smoking for the sake of the fight.

"blud wanna risk his bag just to smoke za"

"You’re a grown man, you can stop smoking for a bit lol"

