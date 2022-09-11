"They're all rookies to me" - Nate Diaz explains why he has "outgrown" the entire UFC roster after UFC 279 win

Nate Diaz opened up about his decision to move on from the UFC following his latest submission finish against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Speaking to ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, the Stockton native revealed that apart from other opportunities to explore outside of the organization, he believes that he has outgrown the current UFC roster.

"I feel like there's a bunch of different options out there to do but also I feel like I've outgrown this sport a lot like everybody here is new. You know when they say, 'That's a good basketball team but they're a young team and they'll be good in the future' type of thing."

Diaz continued:

"I felt like that with the whole roster here. All the champions here are all champions walking with high horses and stuff and they're not like the big leagues, anybody but they're all rookies to me."

Diaz also stated that he isn't motivated enough to continue fighting in the promotion nor is he intrigued by any fighter on the current roster. He added that he has more to conquer outside of the sport.

Conor McGregor still open to Nate Diaz trilogy

Nate Diaz has been involved in several entertaining matches throughout his UFC career that lasted 15 years. While there are still a number of exciting bouts for him in the UFC, there couldn't be a better opponent than Conor McGregor.

While Diaz is on his way out of the promotion, McGregor believes that a third meeting between the two is inevitable. Ahead of Diaz's win over Ferguson, 'The Notorious' congratulated his former rival on his career and stated that they will meet in a trilogy bout one day.

The former two-division champion wrote on Twitter:

"Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen."

Diaz and Conor McGregor were involved in two memorable bouts. Diaz became the first UFC fighter to defeat 'The Notorious' when the duo first collided in March 2016. Five months later, the pair met again, with the Irishman outpointing Diaz in a thrilling battle.

