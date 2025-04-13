Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo, and others react as Yair Rodriguez ruins Patricio Pitbull's UFC debut with "flawless performance"

Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo, and numerous other MMA figures have taken notice of Yair Rodriguez's resounding victory over Patricio Pitbull. Everyone showered Rodriguez with praise for his performance inside the octagon.

Rodriguez took on Pitbull in a featherweight bout on the main card of UFC 314. The PPV event took place this past weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The Mexican failed in his bid to become an undisputed champion after suffering a third-round knockout defeat against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290. He returned at UFC Mexico City last year but suffered a submission loss to Brian Ortega.

Meanwhile, Pitbull made his octagon debut at UFC 314. In his last MMA outing at Bellator Belfast, the Brazilian secured a third-round knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy.

Rodriguez displayed his striking prowess and dominated the bout from start to finish, even dropping Pitbull in the final round with a huge right. After 15 minutes of action, 'El Pantera' was declared the winner via unanimous decision, as his 37-year-old counterpart was unable to inflict any significant damage.

The judges scored the contest (30-27 x3) in favor of Rodriguez.

Following Rodriguez's win Diaz took to X and shared his reaction, writing:

''Good fight''

Cejudo wrote:

''Another warm welcome here at #UFC314''

Reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad voiced his admiration for Rodriguez, writing:

''Yair with a flawless performance let's go''

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson mocked Pitbull, writing:

''Fighter removed: Patricio Pitbull, jk, but he did all this tweeting to not go after it, is crazy . Didn’t even fight . Yair didn’t even have to fight … #UFC314''

Josh Thomson wrote:

''The was the toughest fight they could have given Pitbull coming into UFC''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of MMA personalities' reaction to Yair Rodriguez's win over Patricio Pitbull

