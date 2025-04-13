UFC 314: Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull: Full video highlights

Patricio Pitbull made his UFC debut on April 12 and took on perenialfeatherweight contender Yair Rodriguez in a three-round clash at UFC 314. The event was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Rodriguez entered the fight after suffering two back-to-back losses against Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Pitbull, on the other hand, scored a third-round knockout in his last MMA outing.

The fight started on a slow note as both fighters took a cautious approach towards each other.

The action picked up in the second round as both athletes showed more aggression.

A huge moment came in the third round when 'El Pantera' dropped Pitbull and landed heavy blows from the top position.

The contest went the 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victroy for Rodriguez. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of 'El Pantera'.

